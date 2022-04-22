Gravitas: Imran Khan breaks a world record on Twitter

Published: Apr 22, 2022, 01:40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Imran Khan has broken the world record for holding the largest twitter space. PTI supporters are rejoicing. Meanwhile, Pak's security agencies say there's a threat to Imran Khan's life. Who's posing this threat? Molly Gambhir reports.
