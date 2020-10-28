Gravitas: How emerging 'anti-China' alliances have rattled China

Oct 28, 2020, 01.05 AM(IST)
Asian countries are joining hands and building alliances to counter an assertive China. A furious Beijing is responding with threats and propaganda. WION's Palki Sharma tells you how China has been rattled by the emerging 'anti-China' alliances.
