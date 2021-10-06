Gravitas: Dogs that can remember names of 100 toys

Oct 06, 2021, 11:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Does your dog follow basic instructions? Like 'sit', 'roll', or 'jump'? Can your dog remember the names of his toys? Researchers found 6 'genius' dogs who can remember the names of up to 100 toys. Palki Sharma introduces you to the geniuses.
