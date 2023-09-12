Gravitas: Did Canada PM Justin Trudeau turn down Indian government's generous Air India One offer?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has finally flown back home after a delay of 2 days. Was Trudeau in no rush to leave India? Priyanka Sharma tells you more.

