Gravitas: CIA Enlisting Chinese Officials? China Makes Another Arrest | All-Out Spy War

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
Chinese authorities are investigating a Chinese national based on accusations they’re spying for the U.S. CIA. This is the second time this month that China has launched such an investigation as the country cracks down on espionage amid tensions with the U.S. Molly Gambhir brings you a report.

