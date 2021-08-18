Gravitas: A gut-wrenching story from Pakistan

Aug 18, 2021, 11:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
In Lahore, 400 men groped, dragged & assaulted a woman in broad daylight. The assault went on for hours as bystanders streamed it live. Some in Pakistan are justifying the incident & defending the mob. Palki Sharma has this to say.
