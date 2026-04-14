/Gaza War Widens Israel-Turkey Rift: Turkey Israel's Next Adversary?

Published: Apr 14, 2026, 15:45 IST | Updated: Apr 14, 2026, 15:45 IST
The Gaza war is driving a deeper divide between Israel and Turkey, as Ankara ramps up pressure with legal moves against Israeli leaders. Turkish prosecutors are reportedly pursuing indictments against dozens of officials, while the government backs international action. At the same time, Israel has signaled it will continue its campaign against Iran, widening regional tensions and raising fears of a broader geopolitical confrontation.