After reaching the moon, India is now naming for the stars. ISRO revealed the names of 4 astronauts who have been selected to be a part of India’s first manned mission to space. Scheduled for 2025, if the mission succeeds India will become the fourth country to send humans to space after USSR, US and China. This week on India Story, Vikram Chandra speaks to former ISRO Chief Madhavan Nair.