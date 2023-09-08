G20 Summit 2023: How much financial loss will Delhi's most popular markets bear due to closures?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 10:35 PM IST
Delhi has put several popular markets under lockdown for G20 Summit. Markets are shuttered, roads closed and barricades circumvent the city. Several traders wrote to the government, opposing their decision to shut markets.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos