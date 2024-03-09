From Christopher Nolan to 'Barbie', revisiting the famous Oscar snubs | WION E-Club

In his career as a film director, despite delivering back-to-back hits, Christopher Nolan has never won an Oscar. Will 'Oppenheimer' be his game-changing moment? Another surprising aspect of the 2024 Academy Awards nominations was how the 2023 blockbuster 'Barbie' found little prominence in the prestigious platform. What were the other blockbusters which got snubbed by the Academy? Find out more in this episode of E-Club.