/France's student revolt erupts | Trump blames France riots on migration & Islam | Gravitas

Published: Oct 07, 2026, 22:36 IST | Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 22:36 IST
A massive student uprising has gripped France, forcing hundreds of high schools to close their doors and spreading unrest to more than forty cities. In Paris, riot police scuffled with young protesters and dismantled street barricades as teachers, unions and parents joined the demonstration. Amid tear gas and escalating street clashes, international controversy erupted after US President Donald Trump blamed the widespread unrest on migration and Islam. Here is the full breakdown of the protests rocking France.