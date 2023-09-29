Four tombs were discovered in the Roman necropolis in Gaza

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 08:40 PM IST
Palestinian archaeologists have found another big lead at the Gaza roman cemetery. They have discovered four tombs and two coffins made of lead. It is being looked at as a big development in understanding the history of the Gaza strip. But there is bad news too. Excavation work has been stopped on the site.

