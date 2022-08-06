Former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar becomes India's 14th Vice President

Jagdeep Dhankar has been elected as the 14th Vice President of the country. Dhankar, a former governor of West Bengal and the National Democratic Alliances or the NDA's pick defeated opposition nominee Margaret Alva.
