Fighting between Secular Fatah & Islamist groups in Lebanon | World At War

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 10:00 PM IST
Lebanon's largest Palestinian refugee camp has been rocked by violence since 7th of September. Fighting between secular Fatah movement and hardline Islamist groups intensified on Wednesday as a ceasefire lay shattered. At least seven people were killed on Wednesday evening bringing the total death toll to at least 16 since fighting resumed on the 7th of September. Hundreds of families have been displaced from the camp, seeking refuge in nearby mosques, schools and the Sidon municipality building. The refugee camp, Ain al-Hilweh, was rocked by five days of deadly fighting just weeks ago, in which at least 13 people had died. So, what has led to these violent clashes between rival factions in the largest Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon?

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos