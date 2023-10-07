Exxon's $60 bn pioneer acquisition

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
Exxon Mobil edges closer to sealing a monumental $60 billion deal with pioneer natural resources. This potential acquisition could mark a strategic pivot for Exxon. As the market reacted, Pioneer Natural Resources' stock saw a remarkable 11% surge to 238.67 dollars on Friday.

