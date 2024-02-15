Explained: How does the R9X missile reach its target?

Just a few days back an American drone blew up a car in Bagdad killing what Americans claimed was a high-ranking commander of the Kata'ib Hezbollah group. The American Military said that the strike killed Abu Baqir al-Saadi. Washington further claims that he was responsible for directly planning and also participating in attacks on American troops. Here's how the American Military killed the Kata'ib Hezbollah leader with a secret missile that it claims is designed only to kill terrorists and not other nearby civilians.