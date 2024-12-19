Last year, Elon Musk's philanthropic foundation amassed 9.5 billion dollars in assets and distributed 237 million dollars in contributions. However, the vast majority of these funds were directed toward other organisations under Musk's control. This is based on Bloomberg's analysis of the latest recent tax filing of the Musk Foundation. Take a look at this next report as we decode Musk's donations over the last few years.
Elon Musk's Philanthropic Donations Fail to Meet Minimum Threshold
Advertisment