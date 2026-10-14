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EAM S. Jaishankar: We are assuring Russia a decade-long, steady ties

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Published: Oct 14, 2026, 13:06 IST | Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 13:06 IST
EAM S. Jaishankar: We are assuring Russia a decade-long, steady ties
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has assured Russia of India's commitment to maintaining steady and long-term bilateral ties over the next decade. The statement underscores the importance of continuity in India-Russia relations amid shifting global dynamics. Both countries share longstanding ties across defence, energy, trade and strategic cooperation. India continues to engage with Moscow on key bilateral and international issues.

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