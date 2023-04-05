'EAM Jaishankar's visit to Dominican Republic to boost bilateral ties,' says Ambassador David Puig

Ahead of EAM Jaishankar's visit to Dominican Republic, the country's Ambassador to India David Puig has said that visit will give "big boost" in ties between the 2 countries. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Ambassador Puig said, "we are preparing for a historical visit in the month end, end of April... Shows relationship is growing". Trade between Dominican republic and India at $1bn in 2021. Terming the visit historic he pointed that India opened its mission in Dominican republic last year which "shows India is betting seriously on Dominican republic, on the potential of the relation and on the growth of the relation and we are sure minister's visit will give big boost to the relationship between the 2 countries."