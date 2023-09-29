Dollar eases from 10-month high but on track for weekly gain

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
U.S. benchmark 10-year yields hit 4.688% on Thursday, their highest since 2007. The dollar index, which tracks the unit against six other majors, was down 0.40% on the day at 106.21, but is on track for an 11th straight week of gains, and just off its 10-month high of 106.84 hit on Wednesday.

