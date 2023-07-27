Doksuri Super Typhoon ravages Philippines, heads toward China

Typhoon Doksuri is set to make landfall in China on Friday. It is also going to impact Taiwan, where businesses and schools have been shut, airlines also cancelled hundreds of domestic flights amid warnings of landslides and floods Doksuri was initially a super Typhoon. Still, it lost some strength after lashing the coast of the Philippines, bursting banks of rivers, and leaving thousands without electricity. As per the disaster agency in Philippines, five people have also been killed.