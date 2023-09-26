Dalai Lama wants to visit Lhasa but still wishes to stay in India, says report | World DNA

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
The Dalai Lama says that the Tibetans are seeking more autonomy and not freedom of political separation from China. Meanwhile, Beijing has accused the Dalai Lama who has lived in exile in India since 1959.

