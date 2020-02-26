Coronavirus Outbreak: Ground report on coronavirus from Wuhan | WION-CGTN Partnership

Feb 26, 2020, 09.10 AM(IST)
The reported cases of the coronavirus have now spiked to over 80,000 worldwide. While at least 2,700 people are already killed. In this segment of WION, we bring to you ground report from China's coronavirus-hit Wuhan city.