/China Finds Asia's Largest Undersea Gold Deposit in East China Sea | WION

China has discovered a massive undersea gold reserve off the coast of Laizhou City in Yantai, Shandong Province. It is being reported as Asia's largest undersea gold reserve. The recently found reserve puts the cumulative reserve of Laizhou at more than 3900 tonnes, which roughly accounts for 26 per cent of China's national gold reserve, as reported by the Chinese state media. The discovery makes the Laizhou region the top in both gold reserves and gold production in China. However, the reports do not specify the actual size of the gold reserve.