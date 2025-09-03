/Chennai Drug Bust: Contrabands Worth ₹60 Crore Seized; NCB, Customs Conduct Joint Operations | WION

The Narcotics Control Bureau and Chennai Customs have seized 5.618 kg of cocaine worth Rs 60 crore at Chennai airport, arresting two Indian nationals, Himanshu Shah and Sahil Attri, who arrived from Addis Ababa on Ethiopian Airlines. The accused, residents of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, are believed to be part of an international drug syndicate that traffics cocaine from Ethiopia to India. Further investigation revealed the involvement of a Nigerian national handling the distribution network in Delhi and an Indian member in Mumbai.