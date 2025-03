Potential car buyers in the US have found a way to avert the looming threat of tariffs. How? By buying quickly. As President Trump's tariff threats grow, consumers are rushing to dealerships, fearing that higher prices are just around the corner. Car searches on cars.com surged 9% in just 1 week. With an average of 96 days of inventory, dealerships are prepared for the short-term uncertainty, but the fear of rising costs is driving people to act fast, locking in deals before the storm hits.