BRI Forum: Chinese president greets Russian counterpart in Beijing

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 09:50 AM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in China to meet his "No Limits" partner President Xi Jinping since the war broke out in Ukraine and this is the first time he's travelled to the capital of another P5 member country. Chinese President Xi Jinping greeted his dear friend Putin as China welcomes representatives from 130 countries for the Belt and Road Initiative Forum.

