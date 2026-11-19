Published: Nov 19, 2026, 19:59 IST | Updated: Nov 19, 2026, 19:59 IST
Japan is set to conduct live-fire training at Indian firing ranges, marking another significant development in India-Japan defence cooperation. The exercise highlights growing military engagement between the two countries, with a focus on joint training, operational coordination and defence preparedness. What does this development mean for bilateral military ties and regional security in the Indo-Pacific? Watch for the latest updates and details.