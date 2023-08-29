Beauty queens took a stroll in Srinagar, visited famous Dal Lake

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
The Kashmir Valley hosted the G20's working group meeting earlier this year for the first time ever Srinagar is hosting winners of the international beauty pageant. The reigning Miss World from Poland is on a visit to Srinagar along with many other beauty pageant winners.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos