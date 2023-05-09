Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell speaks to WION ahead of Quad Summit | WION Exclusive

Ahead of the Quad summit in Australia later this month, Barry O'Farrell, Australia's High Commissioner to India has termed the grouping as a "practical formation of four countries that are committed to delivering peace, prosperity, and security to the Indo-Pacific region". Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, the High Commissioner said, "it has a practical and positive agenda which is open to all countries in the region who are prepared to abide by the rules". Australia hosts the 3rd Quad summit, after US and Japan. The grouping has -US, India, Japan and Australia as its members. Indian PM Modi will be traveling to Australia to attend the summit on 24th of May. The Australian High commissioner, highlighted that, "It's terrific that PM Modi is making his first visit to India since 2014, that was a remarkable last visit with large crowds which signifies how strong the relationship is."