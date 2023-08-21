At least 23 African nations have summited application to join BRICS

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
The BRICS Summit 2023 will take place in Johannesburg next week. The conference will be attended by several other foreign leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Putin will virtually be present at the conference.

