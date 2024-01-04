videos
All you need to know about China's new aircraft carrier
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jan 04, 2024, 04:30 PM IST
Ahead of the 100th anniversary of the founding of People's Liberation Army (PLA), China has released a latest domestically manufactured aircraft carrier - Fujian's pictures.
