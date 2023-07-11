Al-Issa: We appreciate the long history and diversity of India

Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, the secretary general of the Muslim World League (MWL), visited Ajit Doval, the national security adviser, on Monday in Delhi. He stated that Indian Muslims are proud of their identity and Constitution during a gathering at the India-Islamic Cultural Centre. According to Abdulkarim Al-Issa, he has heard a lot about Indian knowledge and is aware of its significant contributions to humanity. Earlier in the day, a team from the Muslim World League headed by Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-issa, Chairman of the Organisation of Muslim Scholars, and MWL Secretary-General, arrived in New Delhi. The delegation arrived as a result of an official invitation from the Indian government.