After moon, India aims for the sun

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
A glob of plasma and radiation that was blasted by an unexplained explosion on the sun's far side is expected to crash with Mars. According to researchers, if the solar storm strikes the Red Planet, it may cause weak UV auroras and even shred a portion of the Martian atmosphere.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos