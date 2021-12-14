Afghanistan artist fled Kabul amid Taliban takeover vows to revive country's art

Dec 14, 2021, 06:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Afghanistan activist Omaid Sharifi had fled Kabul during the Taliban takeover has vowed to revive the country's art scene. Sharifi had spent seven years transforming stretches of Kabul's labyrinthine concrete blast walls with colourful murals.
