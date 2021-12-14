LIVE TV
Gravitas
World
India
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Gravitas
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
Afghanistan artist fled Kabul amid Taliban takeover vows to revive country's art
Dec 14, 2021, 06:25 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
Afghanistan activist Omaid Sharifi had fled Kabul during the Taliban takeover has vowed to revive the country's art scene. Sharifi had spent seven years transforming stretches of Kabul's labyrinthine concrete blast walls with colourful murals.
Read in App