Afghan exporters fear selling pine nuts at cheaper prices: WION Ground Report

Nov 08, 2021, 10:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Since the Taliban take over Afghanistan, the country's highest revenue-garnering, the pine nut industry has also taken a hit. WION's Anas Mallick gets a ground report on why exporters of the country fear selling pine nuts at cheaper rates.
Read in App