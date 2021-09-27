3D Printing to solve the crisis of affordable housing

Sep 27, 2021, 03:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The three-bedroom, two-bath home has a corduroy-patterned exterior, rounded corners — and a cement pour that oozed from an industrial-sized toothpaste tube. And most intriguing of all, it comes from a 3D printer. Watch this report for more details.
