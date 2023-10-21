007's Udaipur, CERN Science Gateway, China Golden Week, Vampire Tourism - Wings S2E25
WION Video Team|Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
Embark on an exhilarating journey with us in this jam-packed travel extravaganza! We're diving into some of the most fascinating and unique destinations globally. Join us as we trace the iconic footsteps of James Bond's Octopussy in the enchanting city of Udaipur, where the magic of Bollywood meets the allure of espionage.
Next, we'll take you on a mind-bending tour of the CERN Science Gateway. This groundbreaking new visitor centre unravels the mysteries of the universe. Get ready to explore the forefront of scientific discovery in this cutting-edge facility.
Then, we jet off to China's Golden Week Holiday, where a nation comes alive with festivities, culture, and celebration. Experience the heart-pounding energy and vibrant traditions that make this holiday one of the most exhilarating in the world.
For the daring at heart, witness the awe-inspiring feat of a 104-year-old skydiver defying age and gravity. This inspiring story is bound to leave you breathless and inspired.
Discover the artistic transformation of one Kolkata Tram as it dons vibrant new hues, revitalizing the city's heritage with a modern twist. Marvel at the convergence of history and artistry in this remarkable project.
Taiwan's Double Ten Day is a symphony of patriotism and culture, where the island nation commemorates its founding with dazzling parades, electrifying performances, and a vibrant display of national pride.
And don't miss out on the enchanting Signal Light Festival in Prague, where the historic city is transformed into a breathtaking wonderland of lights, casting a spellbinding glow over its picturesque streets.
Get ready for the adventure of a lifetime as we explore these captivating destinations and events that promise to leave you awe-inspired craving more.
