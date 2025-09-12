/ UK Students Increasingly Hacking Into School Systems

#GRAVITAS | A UK-based data watchdog has warned of a worrying trend. Teenagers are hacking into their own schools' computer systems. Between January 2022 and August 2024, at least 215 data breaches in UK schools were linked to insider cyberattacks, and more than half were carried out by students themselves. In this video, we break down why these insider attacks are happening, what motivates students to hack, and how schools and parents can respond.