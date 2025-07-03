‘Ramayana’ to release in two parts: Big-budget film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol

The highly anticipated first teaser of director Namit Malhotra's Ramayana: The Introduction is out, offering audiences their first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Yash as Ravana. The teaser provides a brief introduction to the epic of Ramayana set across the stars, beautifully accompanied by the music of legendary Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer. The teaser then reveals the star-studded cast, which includes Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Kunal Kapoor as Indra Dev, and Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara. Watch in for more details!