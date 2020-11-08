US election 2020 result LIVE updates: Biden wins presidency, says 'time to heal' a deeply divided nation

Joe Biden addresses US Photograph: AFP
Nov 08, 2020, 08.29 AM
THIS HAD TO HAPPEN!
Biden is getting all the love and praise for his legendary address as the US president-elect.
Activists especially are remarking on the significance of Biden mentioning 'disability' in his speech. And of course, a task force for coronavirus! SCIENCE!
Nov 08, 2020, 07.57 AM
Fireworks follow
The national address was followed by fireworks display, which included some classic bursts, as well as the Biden logo spelled out with drone lights, and a US map light display.
Biden stood on stage with his family to watch.
Nov 08, 2020, 07.57 AM
Spreading the faith
As he concluded his speech, Biden recited a devotional hymn called “On the eagle’s wings”.
“In the last days of the campaign, I’ve been thinking about a hymn that means a lot to me and to my family, particularly my deceased son Beau.” he said.
“It captures the faith that sustains me and which I believe sustains America.”
Joe Biden will be the second Catholic person to be president.
Nov 08, 2020, 07.44 AM
Biden to name 'leading scientists' Monday to Covid task force
Biden said his first priority will be developing a plan to contain and recover from the pandemic, promising to improve access to testing and to heed the advice of leading public health officials and scientists.
Biden vowed to name a group top scientists to his coronavirus task force as early as Monday.
"On Monday I will name a group of leading scientists and experts as transition advisors to help take the Biden-Harris plan and convert it into an actual blueprint that will start on January 20, 2021," he told supporters.
The pledge came in Biden's first speech since being projected as the winner of the presidential election, signaling that he plans to prioritize the pandemic from the outset.
Nov 08, 2020, 07.27 AM
Biden emphasises a message of unity
“Let this grim era of demonisation in America begin to end here and now,” Biden says.
“If we can decide not to cooperate, then we can decide to cooperate. And I believe this is part of the mandate of the American people, they call on us to cooperate.”
Nov 08, 2020, 07.24 AM
'Time to heal America'
"The Bible tells us for everything there is a season, a time to build, a time to reap, and a time to sow and a time to heal. This is the time to heal in America," Biden says.
Nov 08, 2020, 07.20 AM
'I pledge to be a President who seeks not to divide but unify'
Biden says he understands the disappointment. He’s lost before. But now, “Let’s give each other a chance,” he says.
"I pledge to be a President who seeks not to divide but unify -- who doesn't see Red states and Blue states, only sees the United States," he adds.
Nov 08, 2020, 07.15 AM
“They delivered us a clear victory,” the president-elect says. “A convincing victory.”
"I owe you everything."
Nov 08, 2020, 07.14 AM
'I am Jill's husband'
“Folks, the people of this nation have spoken,” Biden begins.
"I resolve to build the backbone of this nation again."
"As I said many times before, I am Jill's husband. And I would not be here without her support, without my family's support," he adds.
Nov 08, 2020, 07.11 AM
AND HE IS ELATED!
Nov 08, 2020, 07.10 AM
BIDEN IS HERE!
Nov 08, 2020, 07.09 AM
Harris introduces Biden as 'president for all Americans'
Nov 08, 2020, 07.08 AM
'This is the country of possibilities'
"Every little girl watching tonight should dream, should know this is the country of possibilities," Harris says.
Nov 08, 2020, 07.04 AM
'Democracy is not a state, it’s not an act'
Harris, the first Black woman and first South Asian American woman to become vice president-elect, began with: “Democracy is not a state, it’s not an act.”
“Protecting our democracy takes struggle, takes sacrifice,” she said. “But there’s joy in it.”
She continued: “We the people have the power to build a better future. And when our very democracy was on the ballot in this election and the very soul of America was at stake and the world watching, you ushered in a new day for America.”
Nov 08, 2020, 07.03 AM
Americans chose hope, science and truth, Harris says
"Joe is a healer. His own experience of loss gives him a sense of purpose. He is a man with a big hear, who loves with abandon," says Kamala Harris in the historic address.
Nov 08, 2020, 07.01 AM
Harris thanks Americans
She says the US citizens have respected and upheld the democracy.
Nov 08, 2020, 06.58 AM
It's happening!
Vice-president elect is on the dais now. She will introduce Biden.
Nov 08, 2020, 06.40 AM
America is celebrating!
Believe you, us, there is a mini-party at Wilmington rally.
Nov 08, 2020, 06.34 AM
Biden’s lead in Georgia has now climbed to more than 9,000 votes
Regardless of who wins the presidential race in Georgia, Biden has been declared the president. But if Biden does retain his lead there, he’ll be the first Democratic president to win the state in 28 years.
Nov 08, 2020, 06.29 AM
Can Trump challenge the election verdict?
Minutes after US media declared Democrat Joe Biden victor in the tight race for the US presidency on Saturday, President Donald Trump rejected that conclusion, saying he will prove in court that he was the winner.
"The simple fact is this election is far from over," Trump said in a statement.
"Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media."
But experts say Trump has little chance of reversing Biden's win, without having provided the evidence of widespread vote fraud needed to overturn results in several states.
Nov 08, 2020, 06.28 AM
Biden's motorcade arrives
He and Kamala Harris will soon address the nation.
Nov 08, 2020, 06.22 AM
Meanwhile, here's is a list of countries that have reacted and congratulated Biden for his victory
India
UAE
Jordan
Iraq
Bahrain
Sudan
Ethiopia
Honduras
Mexico
Venezuela
Australia
NATO
European Union
Nigeria
Ukraine
Japan
Costa Rica
South Africa
Spain
Greece
France
Germany
Britain
Canada
Ireland
Italy
Egypt
Pakistan
Nov 08, 2020, 06.21 AM
Mexican president says too soon to congratulate Biden
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said it was too soon to congratulate Joe Biden and he would wait for "all legal issues" in the US election to be resolved.
"We don't want to be imprudent. We don't want to act lightly and we want to respect people's self-determination and rights," Lopez Obrador, who has had good relations with Trump, told reporters.
“We want to wait for the matter of the election to be legally resolved.”
Wating is “politically prudent,” he said, adding that Trump has been respectful toward Mexico.
Nov 08, 2020, 06.17 AM
Biden to soon address the US and the world
When he addresses the nation for the first time as president-elect, Biden’s central message will be one of unity.
His speech has been written for some time, his advisors say.
Nov 08, 2020, 06.15 AM
'You're fired'
Well, well! Twitter has its own bitter-sweet to bid goodbyes. And it bade farewell to Trump in a way it should have ;)
Nov 08, 2020, 06.13 AM
Former US president Barack Obama, under who Biden served as the vice-president of the nation, extended his warm wishes to the new president-elect.
Nov 08, 2020, 06.11 AM
Wishes pour in
Foreign leaders have offered their congratulations to Biden and Harris.
Nov 08, 2020, 06.08 AM
Here's how America is celebrating
Nov 08, 2020, 06.06 AM
Lots of firsts
For the next two years, if Nancy Pelosi remains the House speaker, the first and second in line to the presidency will be women.
Nov 08, 2020, 06.05 AM
THERE IS A SAD PART TOO!
Incumbent president Donald Trump has so far refused to concede. In fact, he released a statement saying, “The simple fact is this election is far from over.”
But does he need to concede for Biden to be sworn in as president in January? We are not sure.
Nov 08, 2020, 06.03 AM
THIS ALSO HAPPENED!
Kamala Harris will become the first woman, the first African American and the first Asian American to serve as vice-president.
Nov 08, 2020, 05.50 AM
Yes, it actually happened! Biden is now president-elect
Democrat Joe Biden was declared winner (by US networks) of the US presidency Saturday, defeating Donald Trump and ending an era that convulsed American politics, shocked the world and left the United States more divided than at any time in decades.
In his first statement as president-elect, Biden vowed to "be a president for all Americans -- whether you voted for me or not."
Crowds took to the streets in major cities across the United States in celebration of Trump's defeat, while key Western allies like Germany, which had a tempestuous relationship with the Republican, quickly congratulated Biden.
Biden was scheduled to deliver an address to the nation at 8:00 pm (06:30 am IST Sunday) from his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.