US election 2020 result LIVE updates: Biden wins presidency, says 'time to heal' a deeply divided nation

Biden to name 'leading scientists' Monday to Covid task force

Biden said his first priority will be developing a plan to contain and recover from the pandemic, promising to improve access to testing and to heed the advice of leading public health officials and scientists.

Biden vowed to name a group top scientists to his coronavirus task force as early as Monday.

"On Monday I will name a group of leading scientists and experts as transition advisors to help take the Biden-Harris plan and convert it into an actual blueprint that will start on January 20, 2021," he told supporters.

The pledge came in Biden's first speech since being projected as the winner of the presidential election, signaling that he plans to prioritize the pandemic from the outset.