With guns, flags and tears, Trump supporters express anger, disappointment

Teary-eyed supporters of Donald Trump marched on the streets holding Trump's posters, US flags and guns. Here's how the streets echoed with 'Stop the count'
Donald Trump's supporters were visibly upset after his opponent Joe Biden was declared as the winner of the US election 2020
(Photograph:AFP)
A supporter of US President Donald Trump keeps a hand on his gun during a "Stop the Steal rally" in front of the residence of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz in St Paul, Minnesota.
A supporter of US President Donald Trump wears a pin during a protest in front of the residence of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz in St Paul, Minnesota
A supporter of US President Donald Trump holds a campaign flag during a protest in front of the residence of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz in St Paul, Minnesota
Trump supporters continued yelling slogans of 'Make America Great Again' even after Joe Biden was declared as the winner of Pennsylvania
A man, who stood in front of a caravan of supporters of US President Donald Trump to show his opposition, is hit by a car he was blocking in Beverly Hills, California.
Trump supporters have launched a strike against the Democrat win outside the residence of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz in St Paul, Minnesota.