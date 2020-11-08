Honk and clap: President-elect Joe Biden holds drive-in victory celebrations

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris addressed the country after winning majority votes in the US election result 2020
Historical win
Kamala Harris became the first woman, first Afro-American and first Indian-origin Vice President in the history of America.
First, but not last
She also said that while she is the first woman Vice President, she will not be the last one. "Every little girl watching tonight should dream, should know this is the country of possibilities," Harris said.
President for all Americans
"I pledge to be a President who seeks not to divide but unify -- who doesn't see Red states and Blue states, only sees the United States," he said.
Time to heal
Joe Biden thanked everyone who supported him, from his family to voters to the campaign employees. He also urged the country to come together and fight against corruption and hatred. "Let’s give each other a chance," he said. "The Bible tells us for everything there is a season, a time to build, a time to reap, and a time to sow and a time to heal. This is the time to heal in America."
Jill Biden, the 46th FLOTUS
He specifically thanked his wife, Jill Biden, for all the support throughout the years. "As I said many times before, I am Jill's husband. And I would not be here without her support, without my family's support," he said.
Responsible celebrations
The Biden and Harris family came together to celebrate the historical win against Donald Trump. However, the Democrat duo also added that while celebrations have taken place, their priority, now, is to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Socially distanced, but happy
Supporters of Joe Biden drove in their cars to a common ground to hear the President-elect's victory speech. Even while celebrating a historic win, the Democrats wanted to make sure they do not spread the novel coronavirus in every way.