Honk and clap: President-elect Joe Biden holds drive-in victory celebrations

Time to heal

Joe Biden thanked everyone who supported him, from his family to voters to the campaign employees. He also urged the country to come together and fight against corruption and hatred. "Let’s give each other a chance," he said. "The Bible tells us for everything there is a season, a time to build, a time to reap, and a time to sow and a time to heal. This is the time to heal in America."

(Photograph:AFP)