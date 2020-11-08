Lonely ride: Donald Trump returns defeated after spending a day on the golf course

Donald Trump got into his car from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on November 7, 2020 after he decided to spend a day golfing as the election results inched closer.
(Photograph:AFP)
'You lose, we win'
Throughout his route, he was greeted with protestors who stood with posters and signs against his re-election campaign.
(Photograph:AFP)
Golf day
Donald Trump (2nd R) golfs at Trump National Golf Club on November 7, 2020 in Sterling, Virginia
(Photograph:AFP)
Viral shots
His video of golfing while Joe Biden was declared winner in the state of Pennsylvania went viral on the internet
(Photograph:AFP)
Glassed reality
After Joe Biden was announced as the President-elect by various US networks, Donald Trump returned back to the White House with roads lined up his supporters and also people celebrating the victory of Joe Biden.
(Photograph:AFP)
'A sight not to miss'
People watch as the motorcade of US President Donald Trump drives him back to the White House after playing golf.
(Photograph:AFP)
Sad return
He returned to the White House while Joe Biden's supporters chanted 'loser' around his Presidential residence.
(Photograph:AFP)
Bumpy ride
Trump's motorcade was met with several anti-Trump demonstrations who were spotted singing and dancing to celebratory tunes, and a disregard towards the sitting President.