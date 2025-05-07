Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed states to keep SDRF, Civil Defence, Home Guards, NCC, etc., on alert to handle any situation following Operation Sindoor.

Blackout mock drills take place across India amid rising tensions with Pakistan after Indian Armed Forces launched strikes on terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occuped Kashmir (PoK).

More than 200 flights were cancelled and 18 airports across northern and western India temporarily shut down operations.

'Civil Defence be on alert to handle any situation': Amit Shah directs states after Operation Sindoor

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired an urgent high-security meeting on Wednesday (May 7) and directed border states to stay on alert after Operation Sindoor. Shah met the chief ministers and lieutenant governors of border states adjoining Pakistan and Nepal. Everyone present in the meeting expressed their gratitude to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Operation Sindoor on Wednesday (May 7) in which Indiqa struck nine terror sites in POK and Pakistan. Shah directed states to keep SDRF, Civil Defence, Home Guards, NCC, etc., on alert to handle any situation.

WATCH | Blackout mock drills across India amid rising tensions with Pakistan after Operation Sindoor

After Operation Sindoor launched by India against nine terror sites in POK and Pakistan on Wednesday (May 7), India witnessed a short blackout across the nation as part of a mock drill directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). All states across the nation are scheduled to experience a blackout as a practice measure. The motive of the mock drill is to prepare civilians for any state of emergency in the country.

Operation Sindoor: More than 200 flights cancelled, 18 airports shut after India launches strikes on Pak terror sites

More than 200 flights were cancelled and 18 airports across northern and western India temporarily shut down operations following the Operation Sindoor, which the Indian Armed Forces carried out early Wednesday (May 7) in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

This pic says it all: Pakistani Army stands with LeT leader Abdul Rauf at terror camp hit by India under Operation Sindoor

India under code-named Operation Sindoor, targeted key installations of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)—two Pakistan-based terror outfits on Wednesday midnight. Hours after the attack, visuals emerged showing the Pakistani Army standing with LeT commander Abdul Rauf, attending the funeral of killed terrorists.

Operation Sindoor: PM Modi cancels his 3-nation Europe visit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cancelled his crucial upcoming tour to Europe after Operation Sindoor under which India struck against nine terror sites in POK and Pakistan on Wednesday (May 7).The Indian PM was scheduled to go on a three-nation visit: Croatia, Norway, and the Netherlands. The visit was being planned for mid-May.

'India targetted only those who killed innocent': India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Operation Sindoor

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the Indian Army after Operation Sindoor on Wednesday (May 7).

Operation Sindoor: Indian EAM Jaishankar speaks with counterparts in Europe and Asia to discuss strikes on Pakistan

Indian External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday (May 7) spoke with his counterparts in Europe and Asia to discuss India’s strikes on terror sites in Pakistan, which happened earlier in the day.

'Serious lapse in journalistic ethics': India schools Chinese media for spreading misinformation over Operation Sindoor

India schooled the Chinese state media on Wednesday (May 7) after Operation Sindoor in which India struck nine terror sites in POK and Pakistan.

'Plotting. Assisting. Killing. Inciting...': What does PAKISTAN stand for? Indian politician explains letter by letter

Hours after India launched "Operation Sindoor", carrying strikes in nine terror sites in Pakistan, in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian politician slammed Pakistan, describing what "PAKISTAN" really stands for.

