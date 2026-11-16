/Latest India and World News Today Live Updates: PM Modi leaves for Philippines, China confirms Xi to host Trump, Putin for trilateral talks on Nov 19

Latest News Today Live Updates: China has confirmed that President Xi Jinping will meet his US and Russian counterparts, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, for their first trilateral summit on Thursday (November 19), in Shenzhen. "On Nov 19, Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a China-Russia-US heads of state meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Shenzhen," the foreign ministry said in a brief statement on Monday.

Former US President Joe Biden has described Russian President Vladimir Putin as behaving like a ‘teenager’ during their meetings, while sharing a mixed assessment of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his new memoir, Promise Me, America, according to a HuffPost report. As per excerpts from the memoir published by The Wall Street Journal, Biden recalled that Putin often adopted a ‘petulant tone’ and would ‘slouch during a meeting, feigning indifference, like a teenager’.

Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, founder of one of Mexico's major drug trafficking networks, also known as “The Godfather”, whose life inspired the Netflix show “Narcos: Mexico”, died at the age of 80 due to multiple organ failure. He had been serving in a maximum-security prison in western Jalisco state since 1989 for the kidnapping, torture and killing of Camarena Salazar, a US drug enforcement agent, in 1985.