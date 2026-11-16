/Latest India and World News Today Live Updates: PM Modi leaves for Philippines, China confirms Xi to host Trump, Putin for trilateral talks on Nov 19

Latest News Today Live Updates: China has confirmed that President Xi Jinping will meet his US and Russian counterparts, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, for their first trilateral summit on Thursday (November 19), in Shenzhen. "On Nov 19, Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a China-Russia-US heads of state meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Shenzhen," the foreign ministry said in a brief statement on Monday.
Former US President Joe Biden has described Russian President Vladimir Putin as behaving like a ‘teenager’ during their meetings, while sharing a mixed assessment of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his new memoir, Promise Me, America, according to a HuffPost report. As per excerpts from the memoir published by The Wall Street Journal, Biden recalled that Putin often adopted a ‘petulant tone’ and would ‘slouch during a meeting, feigning indifference, like a teenager’.
Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, founder of one of Mexico's major drug trafficking networks, also known as “The Godfather”, whose life inspired the Netflix show “Narcos: Mexico”, died at the age of 80 due to multiple organ failure. He had been serving in a maximum-security prison in western Jalisco state since 1989 for the kidnapping, torture and killing of Camarena Salazar, a US drug enforcement agent, in 1985.
US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has blamed previous administrations and Congress for the outdated state of America's air traffic control system following a nationwide flight disruption on Friday. He has called on Congress to approve an additional $50 billion to upgrade the system, arguing that the $12.5 billion already approved is insufficient.
China's retail sales growth slowed sharply in October, official data released on Monday showed, highlighting continued weakness in domestic demand as the world's second-largest economy struggles to revive consumer spending. Retail sales rose 0.4 per cent year-on-year in October, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), down from the 1.1 per cent growth recorded in September. The latest figure also fell short of the 0.8 per cent increase forecast by Bloomberg, despite a week-long national holiday that typically boosts consumer spending. The slowdown underscores the persistent challenges facing Beijing as it attempts to stimulate domestic consumption and reverse the ongoing spending slump.
A massive fire engulfed a four-storey shophouse on Thailand's resort island of Phuket early Monday, killing 11 people and leaving 16 others injured, police said. The fire broke out at around 3:30 am at a commercial building that housed a restaurant and rented accommodation, an officer from Phuket's Patong community told AFP. "Firefighters took two hours to get the fire under control and found 11 people dead", including Thais and Myanmar nationals, he said. The officer added that the cause of the fire was still under investigation. He declined to be named, citing a lack of authorisation to speak to the media.
China has confirmed that President Xi Jinping will meet his US and Russian counterparts, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, for their first trilateral summit on Thursday (November 19), in Shenzhen. "On Nov 19, Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a China-Russia-US heads of state meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Shenzhen," the foreign ministry said in a brief statement on Monday.