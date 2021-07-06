World Business Watch: Brent oil jumps $77 after OPEC+ fails to reach output deal

Jul 06, 2021, 12:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Brent oil rose above $77 a barrel for the first time since 2018 after OPEC+ failed to reach an agreement on bringing back curtailed output, leaving the market with tighter supplies than expected.
