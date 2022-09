The sport of Chess has been rocked by a major cheating scandal. World champion Magnus Carlsen quit his Julius Baer Generation Cup match against American Grandmaster Hans Niemann after just one move. Carlsen's decision to withdraw set off waves across the chess world, reigniting the cheating debate in the sport. WION Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo caught up with Indian Grandmaster Pravin Thipsay to address the burning issue.