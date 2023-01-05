WION Pitstop: Tata Tiago EV review: India's most affordable electric car

Tata Motors recently launched the fully-electric version of its Tiago hatchback as India's most affordable electric car. With a starting price tag of 849 thousand Indian rupees, the Tiago EV is about 310 thousand rupees more expensive than its IC-engine-powered iteration. And currently, the only under 1-million-rupee electric car in the country. The Tiago EV gets two lithium-ion battery pack options – 19.2-kilowatt-hour and 24-kilowatt-hour – and both have a warranty of 8 years or 160 thousand kilometres. The 19.2-kilowatt-hour battery in the base trim has a claimed range of 250 kilometres, while the larger battery claims to deliver up to 315 kilometres on a single charge. We got to drive the Tiago EV recently in its higher battery capacity version, and here's our experience with it.