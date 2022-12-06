WION Pitstop | Car Safety Facts: Who Invented the Seatbelt?

If we have to name one of the most basic safety features of vehicles, the first thing you might think of is a seatbelt. Right? This passive safety device is designed to secure the driver or passenger of a vehicle against harmful movement that may result during a collision or a sudden stop. But not just that. A seatbelt, if buckled well, also guarantees the correct position of an occupant for the effective deployment of airbags. Have you ever thought about who invented the seatbelt and how it found use in automobiles?